Kevin Stefanski Reveals How Browns Prepared For Today’s Game

The Cleveland Browns head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets today, but with one hand essentially tied behind their backs (or rather, 12 hands). So Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has had to improvise preparation with so many new faces at wide receiver.

According to ESPN Browns insider Jake Trotter, Stefanski led the Browns on an improvised walk-through at 8:15 EST this morning. Stefanski conducted the session in a parking garage next to the hotel in an effort to get the new starting wide receivers up to speed.

Three of the Browns’ starting wideouts went on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday due to contact tracing. As of this morning they have only three healthy wide receivers for the game. Two of them were elevated from the practice squad.

Even against the 1-13 Jets, getting a win will be no easy feat. The Cleveland Browns need this win in an increasingly tight AFC playoff race.

Stefanski says they had a walk-through at 8:15 this morning in parking garage next to the hotel in freezing temperatures for the new starting WRs to try and get them prepared and up to speed. Not something, obviously, #Browns regularly do. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 27, 2020

At 10-4, Kevin Stefanski’s Browns already have their best win total since 2007. But they will very likely need to win at least one more game to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2002.

As for their opponents, the Jets got their first win of the season last week, upsetting the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams on the road to win 23-20. If they were able to beat a relatively healthy Rams team, beating a depleted Browns offense is certainly doable.

Baker Mayfield will be at the center of attention as he and Sam Darnold duel for the first time since 2018. He will need to do a little more than usual to get this win.

The Browns game will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.