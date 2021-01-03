Kevin Stefanski Reveals How He’s Celebrating Playoff Berth

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a terrific first year at the helm. His team went 11-5, his quarterback played the best football of his career, and they were rewarded with their first trip to the playoffs in a generation.

So how does the Browns coach plan to celebrate his tremendous accomplishment? With a relaxing evening in front of the TV and a nice drink.

“I’ll sit there on the couch, have the TV on and have a drink the size of your head,” Stefanski joked. He’s definitely earned it.

Stefanski was a highly-regard offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. But he came to Cleveland with the unenviable task of working for an organization that has hired and fired 10 head coaches since the franchise re-launched in 1999.

Kevin Stefanski proved more than up to the task though. He quickly helped QB Baker Mayfield overcome his turnover woes, playing some of the most efficient football of his career.

While the Browns offense didn’t necessarily blow people away, they ranked in the top half of the league for yards and points for the first time since 2007.

Their 11-5 record is now the best record for the Browns since 1994, when Bill Belichick was in charge.

The Browns finally seem to have the head coach and quarterback combination that’s eluded them for so many years.

All that’s left is for them to win a playoff game…