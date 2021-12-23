Kevin Stefanski Says 3 Browns Players Will Return Tomorrow

It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that the Cleveland Browns have been devastated by positive cases lately. But head coach Kevin Stefanski just revealed that at least three players are on the cusp of returning.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Stefanski announced that offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive lineman Malik McDowell are all coming off the COVID-19 list. All three missed Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Noticeably absent from Stefanski’s little list was quarterback Baker Mayfield. That doesn’t bode well for the Browns with their game against the Green Bay Packers just 48 hours away.

Mayfield has not practiced with the Browns in a week due to COVID-19. While he is no longer symptomatic for the dangerous virus, he has yet to be cleared to practice, let alone play.

Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens looked decent against the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. But he just wasn’t able to do enough to lead the Browns to a win.

The Browns are now 7-7 and have gone from battling for the AFC North title to fighting for their playoff lives. And with the top-seeded Packers only two days away, they need to play their best football of the year to avoid dropping out of the race altogether.

Will the players returning to the team be enough to lead the Browns to a win this weekend?