Kevin Stefanski Shares Honest Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

Thus far this season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has essentially been a non-factor for the Cleveland Browns.

In six games–he missed two due to injury–Beckham has caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and no touchdowns. He had only one catch for six yards in yesterday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and only had one other pass thrown his way.

On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed optimism that Beckham could still be a “dynamic” player for the team. Stefanski also took responsibility for getting the three-time Pro Bowler more involved on offense.

“I would tell you first and foremost, I need to do a better job. I really do,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday.”

Since being acquired via trade with the New York Giants in March 2019, Beckham has played in 29 games with the Browns. He’s compiled 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and only seven touchdowns in that span.

“He gets a lot of attention from the defense,” Stefanski said. “There were a bunch of plays where the safety is cheating to him, and that opens up opportunities for other guys. I think of an early third down that we had where the post safety stayed to the boundary side because he was cheating towards Odell, and we hit a big play to Jarvis.

“His effect on our offense is there, but I do need to do a better job of making sure that the ball makes its way into his hands.”

We’ll see if Stefanski can start making that happen when the Browns take on the Bengals in a crucial AFC North game on Sunday.