Kevin Stefanski Spoke With Myles Garrett About His Postgame Comment

Myles Garrett had some harsh words for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns‘ coaching staff following the Patriots game on Sunday.

Garrett criticized Stefanski and his coaching staff for a lack of “in-game adjustments” during the Browns’ blowout loss to New England.

“We didn’t make adjustments as in they kept on scoring, and we weren’t countering that,” Garrett said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “So, I mean, we need to be better.”

Stefanski responded to Garrett’s comments during his press conference on Monday. While he didn’t have much to say, he did admit he had a private conversation with Garrett surrounding his comments.

"Kevin Stefanski says he talked to Myles Garrett about his 'we didn't make any adjustments on the sidelines' remarks after Sunday's 45-7 beatdown by the #Patriots; he'll keep the convo private," wrote Mary Kay Cabot via Twitter.

Myles Garrett wasn’t the only member of the Cleveland Browns disappointed by Sunday’s outcome.

Kevin Stefanski himself admitted the Browns got their “butts kicked.”

“We got our butts kicked,” Stefanski said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “We got outcoached in every phase, outplayed in every phase. It was very disappointing. I’m very disappointed in myself, the players, the coaches.”

Garrett being frustrated about the loss is a good thing. We’re sure Stefanski feels the same. But making public comments critiquing the Cleveland coaching staff is not a good look, no matter how you spin it.

The Browns will try and get back on schedule this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.