Kevin Stefanski Sums Up His Relationship With Baker Mayfield

Rumors have been swirling about a potential rift between Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, it sounds like the tension between them is a bit exaggerated.

On Thursday morning, Stefanski opened up about his relationship with Mayfield while on 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski said that he respects Mayfield and understands how he operates. While they do push each other from time to time, it’s not in a hostile manner.

“It’s good. I think we work well together,” Stefanski said of his relationship with Mayfield, via 92.3 The Fan. “I respect him. He respects him. He understands how we operate. I do think that we push each other and there’s definitely a level of respect there.”

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on @CLETalkingHeads on relationship with Baker Mayfield: “It’s good. I think we work well together. I respect him. He respects me. He understands how we operate. I do think that we push each other and there’s definitely a level of respect there.” — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 13, 2022

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was also recently asked about Stefanski’s relationship with Mayfield. He made it known that he’s not worried at all.

“I don’t have any concerns in terms of relationship or anything along those lines,” Berry said. “I think it’s pretty natural to have discussions around scheme as you got into the offseason. Those discussions have happened and will continue to happen.”

If the Browns are going to recapture the magic they had during the 2020 season, Mayfield and Stefanski will be on the same page.

The 2022 season will be a make-or-break year for Mayfield, who’ll be playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.