Kevin Stefanski Sums Up What He Saw From Baker Mayfield This Season

After slumping badly in his second professional season in 2019, Baker Mayfield rebounded with a strong 2020 campaign for the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns while trimming his interceptions from 21 to eight. The former No. 1 overall pick was instrumental in the Browns posting their first winning season in 13 years, earning their first playoff berth in 18 years and winning their first postseason game in 26 years.

On Monday, first-year Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Mayfield during his season-ending media session, citing the quarterback for doing a “very good job” in several areas.

“I think there’s a bunch of areas where he did a very good job — taking care of the ball, learning this system, and some of the intricacies of this system,” Stefanski said, via Pro Football Talk. “I knew it was going to get better over time, with losing the offseason. And I think you saw that from Baker. I think once he started getting comfortable with what we were doing, once I was using more concepts that he was comfortable with — which was a big part of this — I think he really started to play at a high level. Proud of the progress that he made, but if I had to say one thing, I’d say just taking care of the football.”

Now that Mayfield has gotten comfortable and played well in Stefanski’s scheme, the key is keeping that rolling in 2021.

For the first time in Mayfield’s career, the Browns have some type of stability on offense.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he spent some time talking to Baker Mayfield today and he’s very excited not to learn another new offense this offseason — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 18, 2021

With Mayfield eligible for a contract extension this offseason, it will be interesting to see if the Browns pull the trigger on keeping him around long-term.

If this season is the baseline for his future play, it would make sense for Cleveland to want to hang on to Mayfield.