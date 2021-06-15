The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Has Promising Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns were without Odell Beckham Jr. for much of last season after the star wide receiver suffered a torn ACL.

Beckham has rehabbed from the injury and is taking part in minicamp. He engaged in individual drills this afternoon and caught the eye of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Asked by reporters to assess the 28-year-old’s performance, Stefanski said Beckham “looked pretty good” to him.

This is now the second positive review we’ve gotten for Beckham in the last few days.

Over the weekend, his fellow Browns wide receiver and close friend Jarvis Landry said the three-time Pro Bowler “looks even better than he was last year.”

Prior to going down against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham compiled 23 receptions for 319 yards and three receiving touchdowns in seven games last year. He also added a 50-yard touchdown on the ground.

Even without Beckham’s dynamism on the perimeter, the Browns’ offense clicked throughout much of 2020. The running game and offensive line play was stellar, and Baker Mayfield had a strong bounce-back season.

If all of those things hold true this fall and Beckham can get back to even close to the form he once had, look out.


