Kevin Stefanski Has Promising Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns were without Odell Beckham Jr. for much of last season after the star wide receiver suffered a torn ACL.

Beckham has rehabbed from the injury and is taking part in minicamp. He engaged in individual drills this afternoon and caught the eye of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Asked by reporters to assess the 28-year-old’s performance, Stefanski said Beckham “looked pretty good” to him.

Stefanski on OBJ, coming off the ACL injury: “Looked good to me." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 15, 2021

This is now the second positive review we’ve gotten for Beckham in the last few days.

Over the weekend, his fellow Browns wide receiver and close friend Jarvis Landry said the three-time Pro Bowler “looks even better than he was last year.”

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry before his celebrity softball game said Odell Beckham Jr. looked great during recent workouts in Texas. OBJ coming off torn ACL. “He’s even better than he was last year,” Landry said. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 12, 2021

Prior to going down against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham compiled 23 receptions for 319 yards and three receiving touchdowns in seven games last year. He also added a 50-yard touchdown on the ground.

Even without Beckham’s dynamism on the perimeter, the Browns’ offense clicked throughout much of 2020. The running game and offensive line play was stellar, and Baker Mayfield had a strong bounce-back season.

If all of those things hold true this fall and Beckham can get back to even close to the form he once had, look out.