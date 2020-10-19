Kevin Stefanski Updates Baker Mayfield’s Status After Sunday’s Loss

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to pull QB Baker Mayfield in the third quarter of their Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, citing a prior injury as the reason.

On Monday, Stefanski offered an update on the Browns’ former No. 1 overall pick. Speaking to the media, he revealed that Mayfield is still sore from the rib injury that limited him in practice last week.

Fortunately for the Browns, the outlook for Mayfield is pretty good. Stefanski said that Mayfield is less sore today than he was last Monday. He noted that Mayfield didn’t further aggravate his injury in Sunday’s loss.

Mayfield went 10-of-18 for 119 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in the 38-7 loss. He was sacked a season-high four times.

Many were quick to mock Baker Mayfield for his poor play given his penchant for trash-talking. But up until yesterday, he had been enjoying some of the best sustained football of his career.

Between Weeks 2 and 5, the Browns went 4-0 with Mayfield completing 63.7-percent of his passes for 787 yards and eight touchdowns and three picks. He was only sacked five times during that big stretch.

Mayfield is already slated to start in Week 7 against the 1-4-1 Cincinnati Bengals, and already has a win over them. If he makes a full recovery in time, he could be in for a big rebound game this weekend.

Can Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski right the ship and get back in playoff contention?