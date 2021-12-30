Kevin Stefanski Was Asked About Baker Mayfield Receiving Death Threats

Not a lot has gone right this season for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. A multitude of injuries, combined with inconsistent play, has led to a frustrating year for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Browns fans are equally frustrated and have criticized Mayfield for his subpar performance, but some have started to cross a line with their comments on social media. In a recent Instagram story, Emily Mayfield, Baker’s wife, revealed that the 26-year-old quarterback has received death threats.

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily wrote on Instagram. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record – I pray those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

On Thursday morning, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if the organization has addressed the threats to Mayfield. Stefanski offered his support for his quarterback, while also pointing out that there’s an excessive amount of “noise” about the former No.1 overall pick in general.

“As it rises to the level of [receiving death threats], certainly we can help address those type of things,” Stefanski said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Just in general, not specific to that, but in general there’s a lot of noise out there.”

Nothing about Mayfield’s on-field performance allows for “fans” to send him death threats and thankfully, a vast majority of the NFL world recognized that this week.

At the end of the day, football is just a game and nothing about the 26-year-old’s play could warrant making him and his family feel unsafe.