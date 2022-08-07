Kevin Stefanski Was Asked About Kareem Hunt's Trade Demand

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are currently dealing with a "hold-in" by running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt, who has been part of the team's 1-2 backfield punch with Nick Chubb the last two-plus seasons, is entering the final year of his contract and is seeking a new one.

In the meantime, he has reportedly asked the Browns for a trade. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Hunt's status today.

Not surprisingly, he didn't have much to say.

For what it's worth, Hunt is doing individual drills again today. He has declined to participate in team drills though the last two practices, which is why the team is reportedly fining the veteran running back.

If the Browns do decide to trade Hunt, there will probably be a solid market for him. Hunt turned 27 on Saturday and has only carried the ball 319 times in the last three seasons and 772 times overall in his career.