Here’s How Kevin Stefanski Will Be Watching Tonight’s Game

As if the Browns fanbase needed to endure any more hardship, Cleveland will have to play its first playoff game in 18 years without a head coach on the sidelines.

Kevin Stefanski will miss tonight’s Wild Card match-up against AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first-year head coach tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The good news is that Stefanski is feeling healthy. The bad news it that 38-year-old head coach will watch tonight’s playoff game just like an average NFL fan.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Stefanski will watch his Browns play the Steelers alone in his basement on Sunday night. The Cleveland head coach will turn off his phone and take in the game by himself, without family or friends, on his 60-inch HD TV.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski feels great but is out tonight against the Steelers. Like so many Browns' fans in Cleveland, Stefanski will be in the basement of his home tonight, watching the game on a 60-inch HD TV, alone, no family or friends around, with his phone off. This season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

There’s something about Stefanski’s set-up that feels uniquely “2020.” For his sake, hopefully the Browns give him something worth watching.

Stefanski came into Cleveland as a revered Vikings offensive coordinator, expected to deliver the Browns to the promised land of the postseason.

He did just that, turning the Browns into a electric offense, built off of a strong rushing attack and play-action heavy passing game. Third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield looks as comfortable as ever and the Browns defense remains solid in the competitive AFC North. Cleveland went 11-5 during the regular season, earning the No. 6 seed in this year’s playoffs.

The postseason bid earned them a date with the No. 3 Steelers, a team they already met twice this year. Pittsburgh thrashed Cleveland in Week 5 and took the Browns to the brink with a back-up quarterback in Week 17. As a result, many pundits and fans don’t expect Sunday’s game to be very close.

But, 2020 could continue to surprise. Without Stefanski on the sidelines, Cleveland might need a bit of luck to pull off the postseason upset.

The Browns will kick-off against the Steelers in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m ET on NBC.