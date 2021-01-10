The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Here’s How Kevin Stefanski Will Be Watching Tonight’s Game

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Sunday in New York.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As if the Browns fanbase needed to endure any more hardship, Cleveland will have to play its first playoff game in 18 years without a head coach on the sidelines.

Kevin Stefanski will miss tonight’s Wild Card match-up against AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first-year head coach tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The good news is that Stefanski is feeling healthy. The bad news it that 38-year-old head coach will watch tonight’s playoff game just like an average NFL fan.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Stefanski will watch his Browns play the Steelers alone in his basement on Sunday night. The Cleveland head coach will turn off his phone and take in the game by himself, without family or friends, on his 60-inch HD TV.

There’s something about Stefanski’s set-up that feels uniquely “2020.” For his sake, hopefully the Browns give him something worth watching.

Stefanski came into Cleveland as a revered Vikings offensive coordinator, expected to deliver the Browns to the promised land of the postseason.

He did just that, turning the Browns into a electric offense, built off of a strong rushing attack and play-action heavy passing game. Third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield looks as comfortable as ever and the Browns defense remains solid in the competitive AFC North. Cleveland went 11-5 during the regular season, earning the No. 6 seed in this year’s playoffs.

The postseason bid earned them a date with the No. 3 Steelers, a team they already met twice this year. Pittsburgh thrashed Cleveland in Week 5 and took the Browns to the brink with a back-up quarterback in Week 17. As a result, many pundits and fans don’t expect Sunday’s game to be very close.

But, 2020 could continue to surprise. Without Stefanski on the sidelines, Cleveland might need a bit of luck to pull off the postseason upset.

The Browns will kick-off against the Steelers in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m ET on NBC.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.