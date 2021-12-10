Key Browns Player Was Late Addition To Injury Report Today

The Cleveland Browns are all set to play the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens this weekend in a game with massive playoff implications for them. But they’re facing a pretty significant injury ahead of that big game.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome was just added to the team’s injury report and is being evaluated for a concussion. If Newsome is formally diagnosed with a concussion, he may be ruled out for Sunday.

Newsome has started nine of 10 games for the Browns at cornerback this year. His seven passes defended are tied for second on the team.

The rookie first round pick has 26 tackles on the season. He started six consecutive game at corner prior to Cleveland’s Week 13 bye.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome was added to the injury report and is being evaluated for a concussion that may have occurred in practice. If he is diagnosed with one, he would be out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2021

The Cleveland Browns will need to be on top of their game against the Ravens this week. They’re 6-6 and could fall to fourth-place in the AFC North with a three-game deficit to Baltimore if they lose.

The playoffs might also fall two games out of reach with a loss. They’re already one game behind the Bills, Bengals and Chargers for a wildcard spot.

Suffice it to say, Sunday’s game against the Ravens is a must-win for the Browns. And winning won’t get any easier if they’re missing one of their key starters.

Will Greg Newsome play on Sunday? And if not, can the Browns get the W without him?