Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.

Unfortunately, the product wasn’t all that entertaining in the first half.

Cleveland’s absences were sorely felt through the first two quarters of Monday’s game. The Browns fell into a 10-0 hole and were unable to get on the scoreboard at all in the first half. The Raiders offense also failed to capitalize on a few opportunities, resulting in a rather uninspiring football game.

Even Kurt Warner was willing to recognize that Monday’s contest wasn’t captivating early on. The Hall of Famer, who is on the call for NFL Network, pointed out that more attention was given to his broadcast apparel than there was to the actual game.

“We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half… WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha…” Warner wrote on Twitter.

We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half… WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha… #ThanksForWatching — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 20, 2021

In fairness to those discussing the jacket, Warner was rocking quite the look on Monday. His heavy coat was a bright silver, that fans of the Raiders probably took a liking to.

Where can we get this jacket @kurt13warner pic.twitter.com/xSwsb7lOZQ — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 20, 2021

It’s difficult to blame the Browns for Monday’s lackluster showing. Cleveland is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the league and had to take the field severely short-handed this week.

The Browns first half performance might’ve left a whole lot to be desired, but there’s still a chance for them to mount a comeback. Trailing by just 10 points, Cleveland needs just one score to make things interesting.

Browns-Raiders is currently in the third quarter and airing on NFL Network.