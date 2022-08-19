Last Deshaun Watson Accuser Explains Why She Hasn't Settled

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

At one point this year, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was facing 24 civil lawsuits that alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. All but one of his accusers have agreed to financial settlements.

The only accuser who hasn't settled with Watson opened up about her experience in an exclusive for The Daily Beast. Her name is Lauren Baxley.

Baxley quit her job as a massage therapist in May of this year. She revealed she hasn't felt safe since June of 2020.

The main reason Baxley has rejected settlement offers from Watson's camp is because he hasn't shown remorse throughout this process.

From The Daily Beast:

"I have rejected all settlement offers, in part because they have not included any sincere acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings, nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment," Baxley wrote. "Watson still refuses to admit that he harassed and committed indecent assault against me. Any settlement offer he has made has been a dismissal of his evil actions, and I know that unless there is an authoritative intervention, he will continue his destructive behavior. "Because Watson repeatedly assaulted women, the institutions and individuals who currently uphold and employ him must also be held accountable."

Watson accepted a disciplinary settlement with the NFL this Thursday. He'll be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Watson was asked why he accepted a settlement if he claims he's innocent.

"I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career," Watson said.

Watson is eligible to play on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans.