Lawyer For Deshaun Watson Accusers Reacts To His Suspension

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Not surprisingly, attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for Deshaun Watson's accusers, disagrees with the punishment handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson earlier this week.

On Monday, Robinson ruled that Watson will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. The NFL is officially appealing the ruling, with reports indicating they could be seeking an indefinite ban.

Buzbee, who declined comment on Robinson's decision Monday, is holding a press conference this afternoon, during which he has offered his disapproval for the length of the suspension.

"Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist. It's a kiss on the cheek," Buzbee said, via WKYC's Ben Axelrod.

Buzbee also said his clients feel "invisible."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly decided he will not personally handle the appeal process. Rather, he'll designate that responsibility to someone outside of the league office.

In addition to the reported indefinite suspension the NFL is seeking, the league will also reportedly attempt to fine Watson.