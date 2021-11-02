LeBron James Reacts To The Odell Beckham Jr. Drama

NBA superstar and Ohio native LeBron James has weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell’s production has been virtually nonexistent this season, and now the wideout’s father is calling out Baker Mayfield on Instagram. It seems like a parting of ways would be best for all parties, even if the Browns reportedly don’t want to trade OBJ.

If it was up to LeBron though, the three-time Pro Bowler would be on the move. James tweeted in support of Beckham this morning.

“OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ,” he wrote

Cleveland has a little less than four hours to deal Beckham. Right now, there are no indications that they intend to do that.

However, this situation seems to be trending toward being untenable. A divorce is coming at some point, it’s just a matter of when.