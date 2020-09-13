LeBron James Is Very Excited For The First NFL Sunday

If there’s one person who’s doubly excited for the start of the NFL season, it’s NBA megastar LeBron James.

LeBron’s beloved Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys are both in action today. The Browns take on Baltimore Ravens this afternoon, while the Cowboys play the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Fresh off his Western Conference Semifinals win over the Rockets on Saturday, LeBron had a special message for the Browns today. Taking to Twitter, he gave a shout out to the Browns and the Dogg Pound.

“Waking up excited as hell for NFL Football Sunday Week 1!!! All day long I’ll be watching. Let’s go @Browns!! #DoggPound”

LeBron and the Browns fans have a lot to be excited for this season. They’ve flown under the radar this offseason, making largely smart moves in free agency and the draft instead of trying to “win it” like last year.

The Browns went 6-10 last season under second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. But they responded by making wholesale changes to the front office and coaching staff. Gone are Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey. In are the highly-touted Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry to run the show.

The Browns are the only NFL team that has not made the playoffs during LeBron’s NBA career. With a decent shot at making the playoffs this year, we can expect LeBron to be rooting for them every step of the way.

Though he probably won’t mind if his Cowboys make the playoffs either.

Will the Browns or Cowboys make the playoffs this season?