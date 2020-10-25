Baker Mayfield picked a great time to have one of his best performances as a pro. The Browns quarterback led his team to a thrilling 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Without his top wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for much of the afternoon, Mayfield threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including the 24-yard game-winner to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds remaining.

It was a great bounce back for Mayfield after being benched last week and having some call for his benching early in today’s game. After the win, Akron, Ohio native and Browns/Cowboys fan LeBron James shouted out the third-year quarterback on social media.

“Phenomenal performance! Congrats on the W and game-winning TD pass,” LeBron wrote on Twitter.

@bakermayfield Phenomenal performance!!! Congrats on the W and game winning TD pass #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2020

With today’s win, the Browns moved to 5-2. This was a game they absolutely had to have if they want to snap the franchise’s lengthy playoff drought.

Mayfield and his teammates are entering a friendly portion of their schedule. They have three-straight home games (against the Raiders, Texans and Eagles) coming up before taking a trip to Jacksonville.

Anything worse than 2-2 in those four games would be a major disappointment, because while Cleveland’s last five games include matchups with the Giants and Jets, they also have to play the Ravens, Titans and Steelers.