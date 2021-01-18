The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Not Happy With Refs In Browns Loss

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in Game 3.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs in transition during the first half against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Cleveland Browns fan LeBron James has some beef with the officiating in today’s playoff games.

Early on in this evening’s Bucs-Saints game, the refs flagged the Bucs for a helmet-to-helmet hit. The call looked controversial, at best, but Tampa Bay still got docked for it.

After the play, all LeBron wanted to know is why the officials in this afternoon’s Chiefs-Browns game didn’t throw the flag against Kansas City’s Daniel Sorensen on a similar play.

Sorensen hit the Browns’ Rashard Higgins as he reached for the goal line near the end of the first half. Higgins wound up fumbling the ball out of the end zone for a touchback.

Sorensen’s hit did appear to be helmet-to-helmet by the letter of the rule, but it went uncalled.

Cleveland fans will be talking about that play, non-call and fumble for a while now. They almost pulled off the upset this afternoon but came up just short.

At least the Browns gave LeBron and their other fans a season to be proud of this year.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.