LeBron James Not Happy With Refs In Browns Loss

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Cleveland Browns fan LeBron James has some beef with the officiating in today’s playoff games.

Early on in this evening’s Bucs-Saints game, the refs flagged the Bucs for a helmet-to-helmet hit. The call looked controversial, at best, but Tampa Bay still got docked for it.

After the play, all LeBron wanted to know is why the officials in this afternoon’s Chiefs-Browns game didn’t throw the flag against Kansas City’s Daniel Sorensen on a similar play.

Sorensen hit the Browns’ Rashard Higgins as he reached for the goal line near the end of the first half. Higgins wound up fumbling the ball out of the end zone for a touchback.

Sorensen’s hit did appear to be helmet-to-helmet by the letter of the rule, but it went uncalled.

But they didn’t call that in our game though!!!!! 😤😤😤😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 17, 2021

Cleveland fans will be talking about that play, non-call and fumble for a while now. They almost pulled off the upset this afternoon but came up just short.

At least the Browns gave LeBron and their other fans a season to be proud of this year.