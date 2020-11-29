LeBron James grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s adopted the Cleveland Browns as an NFL team after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Browns weren’t very good while LeBron played for the Cavaliers, but they’re looking like a legitimate playoff team in 2020.

Cleveland improved to 8-3 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns topped the Jaguars, 27-25, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland didn’t play very well in the win – especially quarterback Baker Mayfield – but a win is a win.

The Browns have now guaranteed themselves of a .500 or better season. It would take a massive December collapse for Cleveland to miss the playoffs at this point.

LeBron is impressed.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to social media following Cleveland’s win on Sunday. LeBron is coming off an NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat. He’s currently getting ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, which begins in mid-December.

The Browns, meanwhile, are a legitimate contender in the AFC. Cleveland might not look as good as Kansas City or Pittsburgh, but the Browns’ record is legitimate.

Mayfield and Co. will look to move to 9-3 with a win over the Titans next Sunday.