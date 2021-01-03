LeBron James Reacts To The Browns’ Playoff Berth

For the first time since 2002, the Cleveland Browns are heading to the playoffs. Kevin Stefanski’s squad put together a hard-fought win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a playoff berth.

Cleveland had a commanding 24-9 lead in the second half, but Mason Rudolph had some impressive drives late in the game to make this a one-score game. However, the Steelers couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion that would’ve tied the game.

The Browns needed one first down to put the game on ice. It was only fitting that Baker Mayfield, the team’s first overall pick in 2018, picked up the first down to seal the deal.

Immediately after the Browns clinched a playoff berth, LeBron James went on Twitter to congratulate the franchise.

“Playoff bound! Congrats @Browns!! Yessir!!!! Don’t be satisfied though,” James wrote on Twitter.

The Browns are currently set to face the Steelers in the first round of the playoffs. It’ll be the third meeting between these AFC North teams this season.

Last time Cleveland made the postseason it fell short to Pittsburgh on Wild Card weekend. Will history repeat itself? Only time will tell, but it’s worth noting that Pittsburgh did rest multiple starters in this Week 17 meeting.

Regardless of what happens next weekend, it’s great to see the Browns snap their playoff drought.