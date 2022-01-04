Legendary NFL Team Broadcaster Announces His Retirement

This upcoming Sunday will be the final time Doug Dieken calls a game for the Cleveland Browns. It was just announced that he’s retiring after 50 years of experience as a player, radio color analyst and team ambassador.

Dieken joined the Browns in 1971 as a sixth-round pick out of Illinois. Once his playing career came to an end in 1984, he immediately made the transition over to the broadcast booth.

When the Browns returned to Cleveland in 1999, Dieken reclaimed his role as the team’s official color analyst.

With his broadcasting career coming to an end this weekend, Dieken took time on Tuesday to reflect on all of the fun moments he had in Cleveland.

“It’s been a great ride” Dieken said, via the Browns. “I want to thank the Browns’ fans for accepting me first as a player and then as a broadcaster. I’ve had the most fantastic teammates on the field, in the radio booth, and in the community to make the last 50 years fun. We didn’t get the wins we all hoped for, but I feel like I’m leaving a winner because of my association with the organization and the great fans who listen to our broadcasts.”

Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas raved about Dieken’s professionalism, saying “He’s exactly the type of person you want representing the Cleveland Browns organization because he does everything right when he was a player, and he did everything right when he was in media.”

The Browns will undergo a search in the offseason to find a worthy replacement for Dieken.