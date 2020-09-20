Legendary Browns Player Has A Warning For Baker Mayfield

A legendary Cleveland Browns player has a careful warning for Baker Mayfield as the quarterback heads deeper into the 2020 season.

The 2020 season is a massive one for Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick needs to show the franchise that he’s the player they should be building around. While Mayfield showed promise as a rookie, he (and the rest of the team) had a very disappointing 2019 season.

That can’t be the case this year. Mayfield needs to deliver and the Browns need to make a major step forward in 2020.

Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, who made 10 Pro Bowls in 11 seasons in Cleveland, had a blunt message for Mayfield while appearing on ESPN.

“He understands that this is his year to prove it, or they might have to find somebody else,” Thomas said on Mayfield.

Browns legend Joe Thomas says it's time for Baker to start producing. pic.twitter.com/P1DiS76SlH — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2020

Thomas isn’t the only one who thinks this could be a make-it-or-break-it year for Mayfield in Cleveland. He needs to play well in order for the franchise to consider a longterm contract extension for the former Oklahoma Sooners star. If he doesn’t, the AFC North team could very well be looking elsewhere in 2021.

Cleveland is 1-1 following Thursday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns are scheduled to play again on Sept. 27 against Washington.