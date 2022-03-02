Longtime College Football, NFL Assistant Has Died At 73

On Tuesday night, the football world mourned the loss of a longtime assistant coach at the college football and NFL level.

George DeLeone, an assistant coach in the business for nearly 50 years, passed away earlier this week, the Baylor football program confirmed tonight. He was 73 years old.

Following his passing, players from all around the football world paid tribute to the longtime coach. Former Baylor lineman Ryan Miller took to Twitter with a message for his former coach.

“Coach DeLeone was called home by the Lord today,” he said. “He had such a tremendous impact in so many lives, mine included. Coach, thank you for teaching me what it means to be tough, and regardless of your situation, to always keep fighting. Your influence made me a better man, a better Christian, and yes- a better football player. Rest In Peace Coach.”

DeLeone, a New Haven, Connecticut native got his start in college football as an assistant at Southern Connecticut. He worked his way up, working for both Rutgers and Syracuse before heading off to the NFL.

After one season with the then-San Diego Chargers, he returned to Syracuse for a seven-year stint before coaching at Mississippi and Temple. He eventually returned to the NFL, coaching for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

Our thoughts are with the DeLeone family.