Longtime NFL Announcer, Beloved Sportscaster Dead At 79

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play man Jim Mueller passed away over the weekend.

Mueller, who served as the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995, was 79. Jim Donovan, who succeeded him on the air, announced the news of his former colleague's passing during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"My condolences, and all of our condolences, go out to Jim's family, his son Kyle, his daughter Paige," Donovan said to his listeners. "Great guy, and a guy that was in this stadium for a long time, and a lot of great games and a lot of great moments."

Mueller called some of the greatest moments in Browns' history, including the team's three trips to the AFC Championship Game in the Bernie Kosar Era and the "Kardiac Kids" season in 1980.

In addition to his work with the Browns, Mueller served as a public address and radio announcer for NASCAR.

Our condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.