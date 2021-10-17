The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Throws Hail Mary TD To End 1st Half

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws passKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws pass during the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield got off to a rather dreadful start in Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals. A pair of turnovers and a handful of overthrows from the fourth-year quarterback dug the Browns into an early hole.

But, Mayfield needed just one pass to get Cleveland back on the right track.

With three seconds remaining, the Browns dialed up a Hail Mary. After snapping the ball from his own 43-yard line, Mayfield danced around, evaded the pressure and uncorked a pass toward the end zone from the 37.

The throw was remarkable as it made it all the way to the opposite goal line, where Donovan Peoples-Jones leapt up and caught ball squarely in his chest as time expired. The 57-yard touchdown pulled Cleveland to within 23-14 at halftime.

The throw from Mayfield was not only spectacular, but it was historic. Since Next Gen Stats started collecting info in 2016, Sunday’s Hail Mary for the Browns was the longest completed pass, having traveled 66.4 yards in the air.

The catch was Peoples-Jones’ second touchdown snag of the game and gave the Browns some momentum going into the halftime locker room. The completion also greatly improved Mayfield’s first half stat line and boosted his confidence for the final two quarters.

Cleveland still has a long way to go if it wants to hand Arizona its first loss of the year. The Browns are also trying to stop from falling to 3-3 through the first six weeks of the year.

The Cardinals currently lead 23-14 in the third quarter.

