Look: Baker Mayfield Joined Embarrassing List On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after failing to convert on third down against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of their NFL game at Heinz Field on October 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield got the fresh start he was looking for this Wednesday, as the Browns traded him to the Panthers for a 2024 draft pick. In the process, however, he joined an exclusive group that not many players want to be a part of.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Mayfield is the third No. 1 overall pick in the Common Draft Era (since 1967) that lasted four or fewer seasons with the team that selected him.

The other two No. 1 picks that didn't have lengthy stints with the teams that selected them are JaMarcus Russell and Jeff George.

Russell spent three seasons with the Raiders, whereas George had a four-year run with the Colts.

As a rookie, Mayfield gave the city of Cleveland hope. He had 3,725 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

After a rough Year 2, Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020. It was an impressive season for both him and the club.

However, everything came crashing down for Mayfield during the 2021 season. The Oklahoma product really struggled to produce at a high level, albeit he was nursing a shoulder injury for the majority of the fall.

Only time will tell if Mayfield's fresh start in Carolina will get him back on the right track.