Look: Baker Mayfield Has A Message For Justin Fields

Three years ago, the Cleveland Browns made Baker Mayfield the No. 1 overall pick. Not bad for a former walk-on who had to transfer to make his mark in college.

Justin Fields came out of high school as a five-star and one of the top two quarterbacks in the country, so he was a considerably more heralded than Mayfield was entering college. Still, Fields too had to transfer before blossoming, leaving Georgia for Ohio State.

Perhaps that is why it was fitting for Mayfield to extend a message of support for Fields as he prepares to hear his name called in Thursday’s NFL Draft. Mayfield addressed the OSU star in a video clip that aired on NFL Network.

“Sometimes things don’t play out the way you planned it, but so what? When things didn’t work out, you found your own path,” Mayfield says as highlights of Fields play on screen. “It seems like you always find a way, and that’s what’s going to allow you to put your own stamp on the league. I can’t wait to see what you do.”

While Baker may be excited to see what Justin Fields can do once he gets to the NFL, most people are just fascinated by where he’s actually going to get picked. Fields could go as high as No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers, but we’ve got conflicting reports on what San Fran is actually thinking.

If the Niners don’t take Fields, the Atlanta Falcons might be a fit at No. 4, as well as the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos later in the top 10. There’s also the possibility that a team might trade up–New England, perhaps?–to take Fields.

We’ll find out in three days.