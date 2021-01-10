Look: Baker Mayfield Responds To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Comment

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have done a lot of trash-talking leading up to their playoff tilt at Heinz Field tonight. But few have been as loud as Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Baker Mayfield has heard enough of it.

Earlier this week, Smith-Schuster ripped the Browns when speaking to the media. He called the Browns “nameless gray faces” and said that they’re “the same Browns teams I play every year.”

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster said this week. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

The Browns quarterback, who always has a response on hand, got the last laugh heading into the game. He responded to Smith-Schuster with the Browns hype video, with the caption “Browns is the Browns” to mock the Steelers wideout.

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had to fight tooth and nail to get to the playoffs and end their 18-year drought. They went 11-5 in the regular season, their best record since the team relaunched in 1999.

Of course, the Steelers just so happen to be the only team the Browns have even faced in the playoffs since their return. The two met in the 2003 AFC Wildcard Round, with the Steelers coming out on top in a 36-33 shootout.

The Steelers largely used the Browns as a punching bag over the next 18 years, going 29-6-1 over the next 18 years.

But tonight Baker and the Browns will have a chance to flip the script.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on NBC and Peacock.