Look: Baker Mayfield Shares Birthday Message For Odell Beckham

Today is Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s 28th birthday, and his quarterback Baker Mayfield made sure to show some love.

Mayfield won’t be able to throw to Beckham again this season due to the wideout’s torn ACL. However, he still wanted to show his appreciation for the dynamic receiver via social media.

Mayfield posted a picture on Instagram of him and his wife at their wedding celebrating with Beckham.

“Happy Birthday to our guy @obj,” Mayfield wrote in the caption. “Love always man.”

Beckham suffered a season-ending injury in the Browns’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago. Last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was the first game he missed.

“Ton of emotions flowing.. just takin some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv… be back soon,” Beckham posted as a message to fans on Instagram last Friday.

Mayfield and the Browns will host the Houston Texans this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.