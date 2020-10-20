Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Has Blunt Message For Critics

The Browns may be 4-2, but that hasn’t stopped Baker Mayfield from being criticized, particularly after his poor performance last weekend.

Mayfield was benched during Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a solid rookie season, Mayfield struggled in 2019 and has been inconsistent thus far this year.

This week, one NFL analyst said it’s time to “panic” about the 2018 No. 1 overall pick. However, his wife seems to strongly disagree.

Emily Mayfield responded to fans who have been maligning her husband on social media, defending him on her Instagram story today.

“He’s not in an easy position,” she wrote. “And he’s grinding for this city. It takes time. Don’t send me some stupid s–t.”

Despite Mayfield’s recent scuffling, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has made no indication he is eyeing a change at quarterback.

Stefanski said Mayfield’s health also played in a role in his decision to bench the QB last week, and as long as Mayfield is physically able, he’ll be the Browns’ starter.

We’ll see if Mayfield can bounce back this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. In an earlier meeting between the two division rivals, he threw for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns against one interception.