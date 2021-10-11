Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Has Blunt Message For Fans

The Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was a pretty disheartening one as they blew a late lead and fell to 3-2 on the season. But amid plenty of criticism for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, his wife Emily Mayfield has a message for his critics.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Emily Mayfield called on the “fans” blaming Baker for the loss to “wake up” and understand the game could have gone either way. Emily Mayfield said that Baker doesn’t get enough recognition for the great work he does and demanded that fans show him more support.

“For all of you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up,” she wrote. “It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field.

“You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them.”

A statement by Emily Mayfield on Instagram today #Browns : pic.twitter.com/Ld21FwmXrx — Eddie Kilroy (@eddiekilroyjr) October 11, 2021

Baker Mayfield went 23 of 32 for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. But scoring touchdowns has been a problem for him throughout the season.

The Browns passing offense currently ranks in the bottom quarter of the league. Baker has thrown just four touchdowns all season.

It’s the running game which has done the heavy lifting for the Browns this season. Cleveland boast the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack, which is No. 1 in the NFL in all categories right now.

The criticism of Baker Mayfield may not be going away anytime soon.