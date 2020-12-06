Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Has Message For Stephen A. Smith

Browns QB Baker Mayfield silenced a lot of doubters with his performance against the Tennessee Titans today. But it was Mayfield’s wife who may have gotten the last laugh against one of his loudest critics.

Last week, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith ripped Baker Mayfield on First Take, declaring that “no quarterback has done less with more”. Mayfield responded to that statement by throwing four TD passes in a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Baker Mayfield had his own epic quote in response to his critics. It was his wife Emily who had the coup de grace for Stephen A.

“This aged well,” Emily Wilkinson Mayfield tweeted on Sunday. She added a couple of appropriate emojis too.

Baker Mayfield has the Browns riding a six-game winning streak now. They’re now 9-3 on the season, giving them their first winning season since 2007.

The former No. 1 overall pick now has 21 touchdowns and only seven picks this season. He has not thrown an interceptions since late-October and is on pace for career-highs in touchdowns with career-lows in interceptions.

Whether or not Baker is able to lead the Browns to a Super Bowl this year, it’s clear that he and the team are on the right trajectory.

After decades of waiting and dozens of starters, the Browns appear to finally have their franchise QB.

Has Baker Mayfield finally silenced the doubters?