Look: Browns Fan's Halloween Costume Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's Halloween, which means some Browns fans are in costume at tonight's game.

One fan's ensemble caught the eye of the ESPN cameras as they panned the crowd just prior to kickoff. The man was wearing full clown makeup, an orange clown wig, a clown bow tie and red nose and a shirt that read "Cleveland Clowns."

We know Cleveland fans can be self-loathing and have fun at their own team's expense, but this is going all out.

Fantastic camera work there as well, zooming in to see every ounce of pain, real and forced, on the fan's face.

The Browns have been Clowns so far this season, getting off to a 2-5 start which includes an embarrassing choke job against the New York Jets in Week 2 and a current four-game losing streak.

They just intercepted Joe Burrow on the first drive of tonight's game though, and Burrow in his career is 0-3 against Cleveland, so perhaps the Browns' fortunes take a positive turn this evening.

