Look: Browns Front Office Had A Very Special Morning

April 29, 2021 will be an important day for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry as he hopes to improve his team through the draft. But the day has already become one of the most important days of his personal life too.

The Browns revealed on Thursday that Berry’s wife Brittan has given birth to a daughter. The team posted an image of the Berry family in the hospital, holding their newborn child.

“Andrew and Brittan Berry’s 1st round pick of the 2021 draft came a little early,” the team posted. “Meet Eden Ruth Berry.”

Eden Ruth Berry is the first child of Andrew and Brittan Berry. The couple have been married since 2011.

2020 was Andrew Berry’s first year with the Cleveland Browns and he promptly made it one that fans won’t soon forget.

The Browns went 11-5 in 2020 under the watch of Berry and first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and then won their first playoff game in 25 years by beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Berry was only 32 years old when the Browns signed him last year. At the time, he was the youngest general manager in NFL history.

Cleveland now head into the 2021 season as dark horse contenders for the Super Bowl. And they have Berry to thank in large part for getting them to this point.

Congrats on the newest addition to the Berry family!