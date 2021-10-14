Look: Browns Have A Crowded Thursday Injury Report

This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will take on the red-hot, undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Cleveland is coming off a crushing 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. To make matters worse, the Browns’ injury list is packed ahead of this Sunday’s game.

Cleveland’s injury list features 17 players. Six of the 17 did not participate at all during Thursday’s practice including: Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Kareem Hunt, Malcolm Smith, JC Tretter and Jedrick Willis. Other key Browns players, like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, were limited.

You can find the Browns’ full injury report below.

RBs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) both did not practice again Thursday. Kyler Murray limited again with a right shoulder injury #Browns pic.twitter.com/hTz7AoWMl9 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 14, 2021

The good news for the Browns is that both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney practiced, albeit on a limited basis, on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice. The bad news is that both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt continue to be out.

The Browns will take on the red-hot Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. The Cardinals are 5-0 on the season. They most recently gutted out an impressive 17-10 win over Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland, meanwhile, fell to 3-2 on the season with a 47-42 loss to the Chargers last Sunday. The Browns had an opportunity to run out the clock with a 42-35 lead late in the fourth quarter. Conservative play-calling proved to be their downfall which allowed the Chargers to retake the lead with just over a minute remaining.

The Browns would love nothing more than to bounce back and hand the Cardinals their first loss. That may prove difficult with so many injuries.