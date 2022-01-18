Look: Browns Players React To Odell Beckham’s Performance

Odell Beckham Jr. proved his worth on Monday night, hauling in four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals.

There were plenty of questions surrounding Beckham when he first signed with the Rams, but it’s becoming increasingly evident that he’s still a game-changer at wide receiver.

As for Beckham’s rough stint with the Cleveland Browns, it’s apparent that he was well-respected in that locker room.

Several players on the Browns tweeted about Beckham during Monday night’s game, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Check it out:

OBJ💎💎 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 18, 2022

Yeah O! 💪🏾 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) January 18, 2022

O B J — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) January 18, 2022

Judging by these tweets, Beckham didn’t burn many bridges in Cleveland.

When the Browns moved on from Beckham, there was a lot of chatter about whether or not he can still be an elite player. Although the sample size in Los Angeles hasn’t been that big, Beckham has been a key contributor for Sean McVay’s offense.

The Rams will need another big performance from Beckham this Sunday when they take on the Buccaneers.