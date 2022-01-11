Look: Cleveland Browns Assistant Reportedly Leaving For CFB Job

Very rarely does an NFL assistant coach leave to take a college football job at the non-Power-Five level. But that’s exactly what a Cleveland Browns staffer reportedly did on Tuesday.

Per trusted college football insider Bruce Feldman, Browns assistant coach Jeremy Garrett is leaving Cleveland and heading to Liberty.

Garrett’s expected to be named Flames’ new defensive line coach. He served as the assistant defensive line coach for the Browns.

Liberty football is getting a player-first type of coach in Jeremy Garrett.

He said in an interview back in 2020 that he got into coaching to make an impact in player’s lives.

“It’s just the impact that I can have on people as a coach. That was the most important thing for me,” Garrett said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “That was important when I was coaching high school and when I coached college. Just impacting people’s lives through the gift of coaching.”

This will be Garrett’s second time coaching at the college level. He was a defensive quality control coach at Vanderbilt University back in 2019. He’s spent the last two years working for the Cleveland Browns as the assistant defensive line coach. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to coach Liberty’s defensive line.

The Browns, meanwhile, will probably shuffle up their coaching staff a bit following a disappointing season.