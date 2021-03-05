Look: Cleveland Browns Star Wyatt Teller Spotted Carrying An Alligator

NFL players have a lot of interesting offseason hobbies. Some like to go skiing, others like fishing, some even spend most of it working out in prep for next season. But Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller has a very different hobby.

A video that Teller’s girlfriend posted on her Instagram story shows the Browns star carrying an alligator around as the song Into the Jungle plays in the background. It’s suggested in the IG story that Teller killed the alligator, but there wasn’t really a whole lot of context.

In fairness, do we really even need any context? We just saw Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman retire by flying away in a helicopter.

If taking down a few alligators is how Wyatt Teller wants to get his weekend started then good on him. We’ve definitely seen worse ways to occupy time.

Nothing to see here, just Browns All Pro G Wyatt Teller carrying an alligator over his shoulders 🐊 🐊 (🎥: @BrownsByBrad) pic.twitter.com/KbAaT93IRE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 5, 2021

Wyatt Teller was a fifth round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing college football at Virginia Tech. He started seven games for the Bills as a rookie before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Teller went on to start in nine games for the Browns and started 11 games for them in 2020.

After spending a year protecting Baker Mayfield from opposing defenders, maybe Teller will get invited as Baker’s bodyguard the next time he goes on a hunting trip.