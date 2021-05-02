The Cleveland Browns made a run to the playoffs last season – even without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who missed most of the 2020 campaign.

OBJ suffered a torn ACL nearly halfway through the season that cost him the rest of the year. He suffered the injury in Week 7, which should give him plenty of time to get healthy for the 2021 season.

If the latest video of Beckham is any indication, he should be primed for a big year. Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a video of OBJ sprinting on the field and he looks as good as ever.

“My brotha @obj sent this to me.. what acl? He’s looking real scary… this will be is best year yet.. I’m calling it!!!” Bryant said on Twitter.

My brotha @obj sent this to me.. what acl? He’s looking real scary… this will be is best year yet.. I’m calling it!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJXBLqfVFn — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 2, 2021

In seven games last year Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 72 yards and a score on three carries.

His first season with the Browns was one of his worst as a pro, even though he racked up 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

He seemingly hasn’t been on the same page as quarterback Baker Mayfield, but still puts up solid numbers. We’ll have to wait and see what the pair can do together in Year 3.

For now, it’s a welcomed sight for Browns fans to see OBJ running again.