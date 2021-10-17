Look: Fans Are Furious With This Laughable Roughing The Passer

Today was not a good day for the Cleveland Browns even before they got docked for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty.

Cleveland saw Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield leave the game after getting banged up, and later had running back Kareem Hunt carted off. They were already down 30-14 when Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was “hit” late by Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson after releasing a pass.

Below is the play that led to Jackson being penalized for “roughing.” In a league that seemingly produces a questionable roughing call each week, this is one of the worst we’ve seen.

This was called roughing the passer. Kyler didn’t even fall down pic.twitter.com/awautC5DoI — RBT (@SamuelBrownRBT) October 17, 2021

That’s just flat out awful. Jackson didn’t do anything wrong.

Of course, the penalty helped kickstart a drive that led to a touchdown that helped Arizona further seal up a victory. Cleveland is down 37-14 as the final minutes tick off the clock.

The Browns should burn the tape of this game when it ends–but not before they send replay of this play to the NFL and complain about the bogus penalty.