Look: Football World Reacts To Shirtless Tim Couch Photo

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20, 2018: Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch is introduced to the crowd during a timeout in the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets on September 20, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 21-17. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

If Tim Couch ever considers returning to the NFL, he may have to line up at linebacker.

On Monday night, a shirtless photo of Couch surfaced on social media. The former No. 1 overall pick looks absolutely jacked.

In fact, Couch looks so shredded that fans around the country can't get over his new appearance.

"If he wanna suit up for this bowl game, I mean I’m not against it," a Kentucky fan joked.

"More proof that Tim Couch was an underrated freak of nature," another fan wrote.

"More like Gym Couch," Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio tweeted.

Prior to going pro, Couch was named the SEC Player of the Year while at Kentucky. The former Wildcat had 4,274 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in his final season of college football.

Couch was then drafted by the Browns in 1999. In five seasons with the team, he had 11,131 passing yards with 64 touchdowns and 67 interceptions.