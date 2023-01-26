Look: Former NFL Player Confirms Troubling Browns Story

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Benjamin Watson apparently isn't the only former NFL player who had an unpleasant interview with the Cleveland Browns.

This week, Watson shared that when he was at the 2004 NFL Scouting Combine, the Browns asked him if he smoked weed and did not seem to believe him at first when he said he didn't.

On Thursday, former Chicago Bears star Charles "Peanut" Tillman tweeted that he too had an awkward encounter with the Cleveland staff one year earlier.

"Yeah they did something similar to me at the combine back in 2003," Tillman said. "The HC, DC and OC stood and watched the interviewer ask ridiculous questions and yell. SMH."

Back in 2003, the Browns were led by owner Randy Lerner, president Carmen Policy and head coach/general manager Butch Davis. Their offensive coordinator was Bruce Arians and their defensive coordinator was Dave Campo.

One year later, when Watson had his uncomfortable interview, Lerner, Davis and Campo were still in place. Policy had been replaced by John Collins and Terry Robiskie had taken over for Arians.

It should be noted that Watson, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2004, went on to play for the Browns from 2010-12 and said he loved his time with the organization then.

"Totally different front office in 2004 and 2010. Should have made that clear," he tweeted. "And this isn’t an indictment on the city or the club while I was there. Loved our time in Believeland."

We're going to guess that the Browns have improved their interviewing tactics a lot over the years.