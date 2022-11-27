Look: Jacoby Brissett's Message For Tom Brady Is Going Viral

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns pulled off an improbable comeback win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Browns tied the game at 17 on a fourth down touchdown pass from Brissett to David Njoku with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Then, Cleveland won 23-17 in the extra frame on a Nick Chubb touchdown run in the final seconds.

After the game, Brissett playfully bothered one of his former Patriots teammate's catchphrases to describe how he was feeling.

“I mean this is no disrespect. But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f----n’ awesome. That was f----n’ awesome," Brissett said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

With Deshaun Watson becoming eligible to return on Monday, Brissett likely made his final start of the season for Cleveland on Sunday.

He made the most of it, throwing for 210 yards and the tying touchdown while rushing for 27 yards on two carries.

Should Watson have to miss a game in the final six weeks, Brissett will be ready to step in and contribute again.