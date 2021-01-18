Look: Jarvis Landry Posts A Message For Browns Fans

Despite today’s heartbreaking playoff loss, Jarvis Landry wants Cleveland Browns fans to feel good about the team’s future.

The Browns had their best season since 1994 and have the foundation in place for more success. Landry, who caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this afternoon, certainly seems excited about what is to come.

He shared an inspirational message for Cleveland fans on Twitter tonight, hours after a season-ending 22-17 defeat in Kansas City.

“Proud to be a Brown #WEWILLBEBACK,” Landry wrote.

In three seasons in Cleveland, Landry has been a steady performer. He’s also locked in with the Browns for two more years.

With a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2021, the Browns’ passing attack could be even more explosive next season.

For the first time in a while, there is justified optimism in Cleveland.