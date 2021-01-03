Look: Jarvis Landry Sends Clear Message About Playoffs

Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns are heading to the playoffs following their nail-biting 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Landry has a clear message heading into the team’s first playoff appearance since 2002.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Landry posted a video of the late-great Kobe Bryant’s legendary “job ain’t finished” speech from the 2009 NBA Finals. For those who need a refresher, the Lakers legend remained determined not to get excited at being up 2-0 in the series because “the job ain’t finished.”

Browns fans absolutely adored Landry invoking the Lakers legend and his famous message. In mere minutes since he posted it, Landry’s tweet has over 1,000 retweets and 5,000 likes.

Landry has played no small role in the Browns reaching the postseason either. He had the Browns’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach for Pittsburgh.

Getting to the playoffs was hard enough. “Finishing the job” may prove even harder.

The Cleveland Browns project as the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, putting them on a collision course with the Steelers next week. But the Steelers will have the services of Ben Roethlisberger in that game after missing this one for a rest day.

Jarvis Landry had five receptions for 51 yards today. He’ll likely need to double that output against the Steelers next week if he wants to avoid an early exit.

Can the Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs?