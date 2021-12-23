Look: Key Browns Player Announces He Tested Positive

The Cleveland Browns are still waiting for quarterback Baker Mayfield to get cleared for Saturday’s game against the Packers. But after today’s testing, he may be without one of his key supporting players.

On Thursday, Browns center J.C. Tretter announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He encouraged his fellow NFL players to take all precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

“After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19,” Tretter wrote. “I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus.”

Tretter has not missed a game since 2016 when he was with the Green Bay Packers. He’s played every snap for the Browns over five straight seasons – the only player on the team with such a streak. As a result, his streak of 78 consecutive starts is now in jeopardy.

Tretter is also the president of the NFL Player’s Association.

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19. I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) December 23, 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Cleveland couldn’t come at a worse time. A battle for the AFC North title has turned into a fight for playoff survival due to Monday’s loss to the Raiders.

With how tight the division race has gotten, one more loss could eliminate them from that race. Two losses would probably eliminate them from the playoffs altogether.

Can the Browns overcome these recent issues and make a push for the playoffs?