Look: LeBron James Reacts To Nick Chubb’s Huge Run

The Cleveland Browns are about to wrap up their first win of the 2021 season, and star running back Nick Chubb helped seal it away.

Chubb’s 26-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining put Cleveland ahead 31-21 over the Houston Texans.

The fourth-year pro showed off his combination of power and speed on the play, running untouched through the Houston defense.

GO CHUBB GO! 🚂 Browns score with just under 6min left to play! 🐶🏠 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/YluhoBRaQv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

It is easy to see why Browns fans love Chubb so much. LeBron James, arguably the most famous Cleveland fan in the world, shouted out Chubb on Twitter after his scoring run.

All in all, this was a workmanlike bounce back effort from the Browns, who lost a heartbreaker in Kansas City in Week 1. Things looked a little shaky early on, as the Texans jumped out to a 14-7 lead and Baker Mayfield briefly left the game with an injury.

Mayfield returned though and the Browns settled down. The franchise quarterback’s five-yard scramble tied the game at 14, and he later have Cleveland a lead it would not relinquish with a 33-yard touchdown toss to running back Demetric Felton.