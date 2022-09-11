Look: LeBron Reacts To Browns' Epic Win On Sunday

LeBron James is one of many Cleveland Browns fans pumped up about how the season opener just went.

Rookie kicker Cade York booted the Browns to a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers with a clutch 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining. York had a stellar debut, making all four of his field goal attempts and both extra points.

After the fourth-round pick's winning kick went through the uprights, James took to Twitter to celebrate.

"WOW BROWNIES!!!!!!!! @Browns AYYYYEEEEEE," he wrote.

York's kick was the highlight, but the Browns did some other good things on Sunday, specifically in the running game.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 189 rushing yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. Hunt added a receiving score as well.

It all added up to 1-0 and a win over Baker Mayfield, Cleveland's former franchise quarterback.